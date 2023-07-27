MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach has broken ground on an innovative workforce apartment complex.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Collins Park Artist Workforce Housing project was held Thursday.

The 80 residential units will prioritize low-income-eligible employees — such as artists, educators, first responders, veterans and other Miami Beach employees — with households that earn 120% or less of the area median income for Miami-Dade County

This public-private partnership is partially funded through the city’s 2022 voter-led Arts and Culture General Obligation Bond program and includes dormitory housing serving Miami City Ballet’s student dance education program.

The complex will also feature floor space for public cultural and performing art showcases through nonprofit partners.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.