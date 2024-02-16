NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County is breaking ground to upgrade a historic theater.

Officials on Friday took part in a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of the Joseph Caleb Auditorium.

The facility, located at 5400 NW 22nd Ave. in Northwest Miami-Dade, has hosted concerts, movie screenings and plays for more than 46 years.

The expansion will help create more room for larger productions, add an intimate bar and lounge for patrons, and renovate the courtyard for outdoor performances.

