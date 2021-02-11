Groundbreaking ceremony held for downtown Miami’s 1st home-share building

MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for what will become downtown Miami’s first building designed and licensed for home-sharing.

The event for the Natiivo condo took place near Northeast First Avenue and Sixth Street, Thursday morning.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said he hopes the new home-sharing-focused structure will generate more jobs during these difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think about so many people across the country right now, servers and waiters who simply want to work,” he said. “They want to be able to provide for their families, and this is a singular and unique moment in our history.”

The 51-story tower will give residents the opportunity to rent their homes at their discretion.

The building is Miami’s first residential hospitality building development to break ground in the downtown area.

