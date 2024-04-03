HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Workers in Hialeah are ready to renovate a planetarium for future stargazers.

Miami-Dade Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new and improved Ken Mattingly Planetarium at Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High, Tuesday.

It’s named after astronaut Ken Mattingly who grew up in Hialeah.

The planetarium renovation includes a new metal sphere dome, state-of-the-art digital projection and sound systems, as well as seating for 52 and a gallery.

It will be used by space and technology research magnet students enrolled in a newly created program that begins in the fall of 2025.

