SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman about to tie the knot is breathing a sigh of relief a day after packages containing the groom’s suit and other items were returned after they were swiped from her front doorstep.

One of the suspect who stole the packages appeared in court, Thursday.

According to police, Giannina Giallorenzo and her sister Melany Perez-Suarez went to a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood and stole multiple packages from several homes.

Marian Conesa, one of the victims, spoke with 7News and said the theft left her worried that her wedding would be in jeopardy.

But this story would have a happy ending.

“This was my fiancé’s suit. It was returned today,” she said as she showed 7News the package.

The person accused to taking the items was arrested by police.

“Also, my daughters’ Halloween costumes were taken, and they brought them back,” said Conesa.

Conesa first showed 7News her home security video capturing the porch pirate in the act at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Her fiancés suit was stolen by a woman seen wearing sunglasses, less than two weeks before the couple’s big day.

“We’re getting married on Halloween. We are gonna elope in Las Vegas, so you know, it’s like a budget wedding, so we ordered it from Amazon,” said Conesa.

A bigger box not taken by the crook held her bridal bouquet.

Conesa’s doorbell camera has an app that alerts to problems in the neighborhood. She said she received a notification on Tuesday about someone in the area, then minutes later, right at her front door.

“I’m grateful for the neighbors, too. The whole community came together on this application, and they were reporting,” said Conesa, “and they were saying, ‘You know, it’s great that you’re doing this, because we are complaining and sending notifications all the time about people breaking into cars, and nothing is being done.'”

A day later, with her husband’s suit back and ready to go and a suspect charged, Conesa can now relax and get ready for her marriage vows in Vegas.

But before she heads off, she gave a word of advice.

“So, if you live around here, and they took your package, call the cops, ’cause they say, if you don’t call, they’re not going to return it,” she said.

As of right now, police have only charged Melany Perez Suarez for this theft.

The two sisters were both charged the day before for a separate theft of a gnome in the same neighborhood.

Conesa is just glad the thieves were caught.

