NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken father is speaking out for the first time about the night he lost his 10-year-old daughter to a stray bullet while ringing in 2025 in Northwest Miami-Dade.

New Year’s Eve is a time for celebration and hope for families. Unfortunately, for the Munguia family, their celebration became a nightmare.

Carlos Munguia spoke to 7News in Spanish, Thursday, as he struggled to get the words out, holding a handmade Father’s Day card penned by his little girl.

He spoke about his love for his daughter, Yaneliz Munguia, and what happened just a few minutes after the clock struck midnight on Wednesday before, police said, she was hit by a stray bullet and killed.

A family video shows the young girl dancing and playing with sparklers alongside her baby brother — just moments before the family’s night took a turn for the worse.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the nightmare unfolded outside of the family’s home at Northwest 27th Avenue and 21st Terrace.

The victim’s grandfather, Ramon Valdizon, said he and his family were ringing in the new year when suddenly, the little girl collapsed. That’s when they realized a bullet had struck her in the head.

Officers said the family began driving Yaneliz to the hospital, eventually meeting up with Hialeah Fire Rescue, who rushed her to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where she was pronounced dead.

“She was the prettiest,” said Carlos as he fought back tears.

Loved ones said Yaneliz celebrated her 10th birthday last week. Now the hopes and dreams of a new year are shattered, as the Munguias grieve the loss of their daughter, sister and granddaughter.

Meanwhile, investigators continue working to learn who pulled the trigger.

“I don’t want what happened to my granddaughter to happen to anyone else,” said Valdizon in Spanish.

The family said they plan to lay Yaneliz to rest on Jan. 11.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the medical and funeral expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.

If you have any information that could assist detectives with their investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

