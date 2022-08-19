KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a special “shell-ebration” for a Miami Seaquarium patient that was released back into the wild.

Peppermint, a young green sea turtle, successfully completed its rehabilitation.

The female reptile was rescued after washing ashore in Miami Beach back in December.

Doctors said Peppermint was in critical condition, but after months of treatment was finally ready to return to the ocean.

Seaquarium team members on Thursday released Peppermint in the waters of Crandon Park in Key Biscayne.

