MIAMI (WSVN) - A rescued sea turtle was released back into the wild after recovery.

She was returned to the waters at the Bill Baggs State Park in Key Biscayne, Thursday morning.

The green sea turtle, Bubbles, was weak and emaciated when she was found back in November.

Volunteers brought the animal to Miami Seaquarium for rehabilitation.

Bubbles was ready to go home after months of intensive care.

