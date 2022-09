MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is offering support for those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation has established a special relief fund to provide immediate assistance.

One hundred percent of the funds collected will go to victims of the disaster.

If you would like to make a donation, click here.

