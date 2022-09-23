MIAMI (WSVN) - A local nonprofit organization helped feed a need in Miami days days before a Jewish holiday.

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation hosted a food distribution event on Friday.

Organizers focused on the upcoming Rosh Hashanah holiday. Volunteers handed out bags with food items related to the Jewish New Year, including kosher meats and challah, as well as locally grown fruits and vegetables.

The federation’s monthly food distribution helps more than 1,000 people throughout South Florida.

