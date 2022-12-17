MIAMI (WSVN) - The Greater Miami Jewish Federation handed out food to those in need ahead of the start of Hanukkah.

Friday’s distribution drive-thru event aimed to combat food insecurity in the community.

Volunteers with the organization said they’re more than happy to help with this good cause.

“It just, like, makes you feel good giving to people that don’t have as much,” said volunteer Dylan Feinsilver-Shorr. “It’s just a great feeling, and they deserve it. They deserve it a lot.”

The distribution featured foods associated with Hanukkah. Families got to take home bags of goodies, including latkes, halal bread and dreidel cookies.

