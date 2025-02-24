MIAMI (WSVN) - The Greater Miami Jewish Federation celebrated what it’s calling Super Sunday.

The day of giving began with the nonprofit’s largest phonathon.

The event raises hundreds of thousands of dollars every year. The donations help support communities in South Florida, Israel, and around the world.

“This is an incredible day for the community to gather together; children and teens are welcome too,” said Mojdeh Khaghan Danial, the General Campaign Chair. “It’s learning how to do good deeds and help those in need throughout the community in Miami.”

Volunteers of every age also participated, making teddy bears that will be donated to children. They also helped with other projects, such as packaging meals to address food insecurity in Miami.

