MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are working to clean up a gravel spill that led to the closure of two eastbound lanes of the Julia Tuttle Causeway in Miami in the middle of rush hour.

An aerial camera hovered above the spill near the Biscayne Boulevard exit, just before 5:20 p.m., Tuesday.

Traffic cameras showed up backed-up traffic on the causeway. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

