WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews made fast progress on a grass fire that erupted in West Miami-Dade.

The flames sparked near Southwest Eighth Street and 177th Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service worked quickly to get the blaze under control.

As of Thursday afternoon, the fire is 95% contained.

No injuries were reported and no structures have been threatened.

