WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are battling a raging grass fire that sparked in West Miami-Dade near homes and businesses, leading to road closures and calls from officials for area residents to remain indoors.

7News cameras on Sunday captured plumes of thick black smoke rising into the night sky, hours after the blaze ignited near the corner of Southwest 137th Avenue and Eighth Street.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, crews responded just before 2:15 p.m.

As of late Sunday night, the flames have spread through nearly 20 acres.

Area resident Waleska Moreira described to 7News what she saw earlier in the day.

“We were driving; I did see the fire. It was kinda like starting, and then we went to buy, like, other stuff,” she said.

Within minutes, Moreira said, the fire spread.

“It’s way worse. Like, you can see it from far away, from like Bird Road,” she said.

The smoke got so heavy, Moreira said, it was hard to breathe

“It’s bad. You can smell it, and it’s kinda like worrisome since, you, [there’s a] gas station nearby, and there’s other houses nearby,” she said.

More than 18 units from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to assist crews with the Florida Forest Service. They continue working to control the grass fire.

“Yeah, it’s pretty scary,” said a boy who lives in the area.

In a statement, MDFR spokesperson Erika Benitez wrote, “Sections of the fire on the south side have been knocked down but units continue to fight the fire progressing westward.”

As day turned into night, the blaze was upgraded to a third alarm fire.

With the limited visibility, roads where shut down, all in an effort to keep those in the area safe.

“What we are suggesting is, if you have respiratory issues, to try to avoid the area,” said Benitez. “If you’re at home or in your vehicle traveling, please keep your windows closed and your [air conditioner] recirculating inside your vehicle or your home.”

The fire takes place during the peak of what is considered the dry season in South Florida, which extends until the end of May.

Meteorologists said the conditions have been drier than usual across the region, and no rain is expected during the early part of this week.

Officials with the Florida Department of Agriculture urge residents to be “fire ready” at this point in the season.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.