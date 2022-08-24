SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews have responded to the scene of a grass fire that has sparked at a county park in Southwest Miami-Dade.

7SkyForce hovered above the blaze at Trinity Pineland County Park, located near Southwest 76th Street and 72nd Court, between Sunset and Miller drives, just after 5 p.m., Wednesday.

Officials said a shed in the area caught fire, and the flames continued to spread due in part to dry weather conditions.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service crews were seen monitoring the fire. They are expected to set some back fires in an attempt to contain the blaze.

No injuries have been reported, and not structures are threatened.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.