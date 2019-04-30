Grass fire shuts down part of SW 8th St. in West Miami-Dade 5 miles west of Krome Ave.

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A large grass fire has forced authorities to shut down Tamiami Trail in West Miami-Dade.

Miccosukee Police units responded to the area about five miles west of Krome Avenue at around 11 a.m., Tuesday.

After observing the size of the fire, they determined Southwest Eighth Street had to be shut down in both directions.

About a 10 acre grass fire reported in the area of Krome Avenue and 8th Street in west Miami-Dade. Winds pushing smoke west toward SW Florida. @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/uavPIOhpOr — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 30, 2019

7Skyforce HD hovered near the scene where a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue chopper could be seen flying low over a canal as it scooped up water to drop on the blaze.

A second helicopter went even closer to the fire to rescue a weather station planted in the Everglades.

An isolated group of homes could also be seen dangerously close to the flames.

Rescue crews are also working at the ground level to out out the fire.

