WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grass fire that broke out in West Miami-Dade has led to the closure of Krome Avenue between Southwest Eighth Street and Kendall Drive, officials said.

Florida Forest Service and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units are working to contain the flames that sparked near Krome Avenue and Southwest 12th Avenue, not far from the Krome Detention Center, Saturday afternoon.

MDFR officials said it started as multiple small grass fires, but just before 5:30 p.m., it was upgraded to a third alarm grass fire.

Officials said the fire currently does not pose a threat to any structures, and no injuries have been reported.

As of 5 p.m., the fire is 0% contained.

Officals urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

