SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A small grass fire that sparked in South Miami-Dade is impacting rush hour traffic along the Florida Turnpike.

A traffic camera captured Miami-Dade Fire Rescue trucks parked to the side of the northbound lanes of the highway near Southwest 112th Avenue and 250th Street, just after 6 p.m., Friday.

A Florida Highway Patrol cruiser was seen blocking all but one northbound lane.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Crews have since been able to put the fire under control.

