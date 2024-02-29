WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grass fire in West Miami-Dade has been completely put out, officials said.

Aerial images from Thursday morning showed the fire burning near Southwest 172nd Avenue, between Southwest 34th and Eighth Streets.

Firefighters battled the blaze for hours after it sparked just after 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to officials, the about 125 acres were burned.

Neighbors were asked to stay inside — as the fire grew to about 125 acres — according to fire officials.

