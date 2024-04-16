WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Days after a grass fire spread rapidly through West Miami-Dade, smoky conditions continued in the area.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, one unit remains on the scene to handle what’s left of the hotspots.

The fire consumed more than 200 acres of land, but as of Tuesday, officials said, 85% has been contained.

Crews added there was no danger to property in the area but residents nearby are advised to remain indoors until further notice.

