SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews have gotten the upper hand on a two-alarm grass fire that broke out in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the blaze on Southwest 127th Avenue and 128th Street near the Bonita Lakes neighborhood, just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

#MDFR and @FLForestService are responding to a #SecondAlarm grass fire near SW 127 Avenue and SW 128 Street. There is heavy smoke in the area as a result of the fire. Those with respiratory conditions are advised to stay indoors and recirculate their A/C in their homes and… pic.twitter.com/QXABamMilb — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) May 14, 2025

Firefighters were seen battling the flames and throwing water on it.

The Florida Forest Service is also assisting with the fire.

Officials said the fire was under control on Wednesday evening, but smoke continued filling the air.

Fire rescue officials said 20 acres have been burned and the fire is 85% contained.

“Behind a warehouse district and in between a residential area,” said MDFR Lt. Jonathan Harding.

Video, taken by viewers, shows dozens of firefighters assessing the flames and dousing it with water.

The fire was on the minds of many residents who live nearby.

“Worrisome and scary,” said one homeowner.

“Some neighbors left. We just packed some emergency bags just like anything we need, just in case we needed to go,” said area resident Sam Santiago.

Sebastian Espinoza said he got a call from his grandmother who lives directly next to the woods where the fire erupted.

“She said, ‘Hey, there’s like a fire here, a lot of firefighters,’ and then I pulled up after work and smoke was still piling on from my childhood home that I’ve been at all my life,” he said.

He gave some theories on what could’ve caused the fire.

“I figure someone left a cigarette, or whatever, cooked something and brought that fire up,” he said.

Officials have advised people with respiratory issues to remain inside with the air conditioning in recirculation mode.

No injuries have been reported.

So far, nearby homes are not affected.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

