SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of the Florida Turnpike have closed as fire crews battle a grass fire in South Miami-Dade.

Officials shut down the southbound lanes of the Turnpike at 248th Street.

Miami-Dade Police officers are diverting traffic during rush hour.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Southwest 112th Avenue and 256th Street, at around 4 p.m., Wednesday.

Officials said the fire has burned approximately 20 acres.

The crew that initially arrived began a fire attack to knock down the fire, according to officials.

7SkyForce flew above the scene showing several different hot spots, as thick black smoke billowed into the sky.

Florida Forest Service has been notified.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

