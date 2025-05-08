SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grass fire has sparked in South Miami-Dade, shutting down portions of U.S. 1 and Card Sound Road due to heavy smoke.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Card Sound Road and Southwest 392nd Street, Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered above a line of flames near Card Sound Road.

The fire, which has spread to both sides of the road, shut down Card Sound Road northbound at Alabama Jacks and the intersection of County Road 905 in Monroe County. The southbound lanes on Card Sound Road at U.S. 1 are also closed.

Video provided by MDFR shows crews conducting water drops via helicopter in an effort to contain the flames.

U.S. 1 was later shut down at Southwest 344th Street, so drivers heading south to the Florida Keys, forcing drivers to either turn around or wait.

Some drivers who spoke with 7News decided to wait at a shopping plaza near the intersection with 344th Street.

Paul Vallaro told 7News he can’t make his deliveries in Monroe County because he can’t go any further south.

“I’m trying to get into the Keys. I deliver doughnuts for Hollywood Donut,” he said. “I have about 25 stops to make, every gas station. I can’t even get into the Keys tonight, so I gotta wait for [the road] to open.”

Officials have been battling hotspots in these area for the past two days.

When asked whether he’s encountered anything like this on his routes, Vallaro replied, “A couple of months they had those fires over here, but it wasn’t this bad. They didn’t close both sides and Card Sound Road, but everything’s closed tonight.”

Florida Keys resident Eddie Suarez is less stress out about the road closures.

“They tell me anywhere from four to six hours to get in,” he said. “[I’m going to] just chill out. I live in paradise, so there’s nothing to stress [about], retired.”

The Florida Forest Service said the flames have burned at least 150 acres as of late Thursday night. The fire is currently 20% contained.

Officials are battling the flames and will keep the section closed until it is safe to drive through.

