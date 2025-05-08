SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grass fire has sparked in South Miami-Dade, shutting down a portion of Card Sound Road.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area near Card Sound Road and Southwest 392nd Street, Thursday afternoon.

Officials have been battling hotspots in these area for the past two days.

The fire, which has spread to both sides of the road, has shut down Card Sound Road northbound at Alabama Jacks and the intersection of County Road 905 in Monroe County. The roadway has also been closed southbound from the Miami-Dade County line.

The Florida Forest Service said the flames have burned at least two acres. The fire is currently 20% contained.

Officials are battling the flames and will keep the section closed until it is safe to drive through.

