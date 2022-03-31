NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are monitoring a grass fire in the Everglades that has reportedly burned more than 16,000 acres after it sparked in a conservation area in Northwest Miami-Dade and spread to Southwest Broward County.

Friday afternoon, 7Skyforce HD hovered above the blaze west of Okeechobee Road and Krome Avenue, near Mack’s Fish Camp and the county line, as a large plume of smoke billowed into the sky.

Crews were seen setting a back fire south of the fire, which has been dubbed the L-30 fire by forestry officials.

Officials believe it began burning late Wednesday afternoon in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The grass fire burned close to a canal next to Krome Avenue at one point but then moved west.

Officials said the fire does not currently pose a threat to homes, businesses or roadways.

However, the blaze has continued to grow, and on Friday, flames ignited near Pines Boulevard, west of Pembroke Pines and west of Holly Lake mobile home park, in Southwest Broward.

A 7News viewer provided video of burning grass from an airboat.

Area residents said crews with the Florida Forest Service have placed fire trucks behind the mobile home park in case the flames encroach further.

Fire trucks were seen spraying water near power lines in an effort to make the fire move away from inhabited areas.

On Friday, just after noon, Weston fire and police departments said they received calls from nearby residents saying ash was falling on their vehicles and homes.

This is a result of the wind shifting and bringing the smoke back to inhabited areas.

Residents at Holly Lake said they’re taking matters into their own hands to help prevent the fire from moving further.

“We’re texting back and forth. I live over in the trailer park, so I was concerned with the wind blowing so far,” said resident Kat Britt.

A group of people who live and work in the area went out on airboats and flattened the grass to moisten it in an effort to prevent the fire from inching closer.

Britt said he knows one of them.

“Their home, their family, everything is right there, no insurance,” said Britt. “That’s how they make their living, so he’s in a panic mode right now, because he’s out of gas.”

Officials hope rainfall makes its way to the area and helps extinguish the flames.

“What’s going to happen later on today is this cold front is going to move in from the north,” said David Rosenbaum with the Florida Forest Service. “The wind again will shift southwest. You’re going to see some intensity of wind increase temporarily as the front moves in. At the same time, we’re expecting rain showers and thunderstorms to perhaps help us in putting this fire – or at least putting it out by Mother Nature.”

The massive grass fire is the second that has sparked this week in Miami-Dade County. Crews fought another blaze in a rural area near Southwest Eighth Street and 137th Avenue in West Miami-Dade. As of Thursday night, forestry officials said, that fire had burned about 627 acres and was 95% contained.

The fire in Southwest Miami-Dade was fueled by dry brush and gusty winds. On Wednesday, it led to the closure of Southwest 137th Avenue, as well as the evacuation of at least one business.

No injuries have been reported in connection to either fire, and no homes or businesses have been damaged.

Officials said they are attempting to determine the cause of the L-30 fire.

