NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are monitoring a grass fire in a conservation area in Northwest Miami-Dade that, officials said, has burned about 10,000 acres.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the blaze south of Okeechobee Road and Krome Avenue on Friday as a large plume of smoke billowed into the sky.

The fire has burned about a mile and a half stretch of sawgrass, and officials believe it began burning late Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, officials said the fire did not pose a threat to homes, businesses or roadways.

It burned close to a canal next to Krome Avenue at one point, but then moved west.

On Friday, just after noon, Weston fire and police departments said they received calls from nearby residents saying ash was falling on their vehicles and homes.

This is a result of the wind shifting and bringing the smoke back to inhabited areas.

This is the second grass fire that has sparked this week in Miami-Dade County. Crews are fighting another blaze in a rural area near Southwest Eighth Street and 137th Avenue in West Miami-Dade. As of Thursday night, forestry officials said, that fire has burned about 627 acres and is 95% contained.

The fire in Southwest Miami-Dade was fueled by dry brush and gusty winds. On Wednesday, it led to the closure of Southwest 137th Avenue, as well as the evacuation of at least one business.

No injuries have been reported in connection to either fire, and no homes or businesses have been damaged.

