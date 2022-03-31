NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are monitoring a grass fire in a conservation area in Northwest Miami-Dade that, officials said, has burned about 6,500 acres.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the blaze south of Okeechobee Road and Krome Avenue, Thursday afternoon, as a large plume of smoke billowed into the sky.

The fire has burned about a mile and a half stretch of sawgrass, and it began burning overnight.

The fire does not pose a threat to homes, businesses or roadways.

This is the second grass fire that has sparked this week in Miami-Dade County. Crews are fighting another blaze near Southwest Eighth Street and 137th Avenue in West Miami-Dade. As of Thursday afternoon, officials said, that fire has burned more than 600 acres.

The fire in Southwest Miami-Dade led to the closure of Southwest 137th Avenue on Wednesday, as well as the evacuation of at least one business.

No injuries have been reported in connection to either fire.

