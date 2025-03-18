SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grass fire has erupted near Monroe County as the dry season continues in South Florida.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the fire along with Air Rescue.

Officials said they are shutting down traffic on Card Sound Road in both directions as they get the flames under control.

Traffic is being diverted to US-1.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.