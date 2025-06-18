WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are battling fierce flames after a grass fire broke out in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service units responded to the blaze on Southwest Eighth Street and 177th Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the flames are 95% contained.

Traffic on Tamiami Trail westbound was temporarily closed but has since reopened.

Employees at the Krome Detention Center have been asked to move their vehicles away from the area.

No injuries have been reported and there are no structures being threatened by the flames.

It remains unclear how the fire began.

