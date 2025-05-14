SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews are battling a large grass fire that broke out in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the fire on Southwest 127th Avenue and 128th Street, Wednesday afternoon.

#MDFR and @FLForestService are responding to a #SecondAlarm grass fire near SW 127 Avenue and SW 128 Street. There is heavy smoke in the area as a result of the fire. Those with respiratory conditions are advised to stay indoors and recirculate their A/C in their homes and… pic.twitter.com/QXABamMilb — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) May 14, 2025

Fire Rescue officials said one acre has been burned.

The Florida Forest Service have been asked to assist with the fire.

