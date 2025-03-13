SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews are battling a grass fire that broke out Thursday afternoon in South Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said units were dispatched near SW 117th Avenue and 344th Street just before 2:30 p.m. to contain the blaze.

The area is non-residential just west of Turkey Point.

Air Rescue South is assisting the Florida Forest Service by conducting water drops to control the fire.

Authorities have not reported any injuries.

