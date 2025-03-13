SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grass fire that broke out in South Miami-Dade burned 700 acres and was 60% contained as of Friday morning, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to battle the blaze at Southwest 344th Street near 117th Avenue, just before 2:30 p.m.

The area is non-residential, just west of Turkey Point. The blaze does not pose a threat to any structures.

The fire began on Wednesday morning but was 90% contained at one point, before flaring up again on Thursday afternoon.

The latest update from the Florida Fire Service service states the fire is 60% contained again.

Air Rescue South assisted the Florida Forest Service by conducting water drops to control the fire as crews doused the fire on the ground.

“It’s a very dangerous area, a very muddy area. Our equipment that has gone in there to try to stop the fire has been stuck,” said Forest Area Supervisor Kevin MacEwen.

7Skyforce cameras hovered over the scene, capturing the massive fire burning brush near Homestead as helicopters dumped water onto the flames.

Video from the ground captured ash raining down as the heavy smoke made it hard for drivers to see the road.

“That block that it’s in right now, it has the potential to be a couple thousand acres. Fortunately, there’s roads and levies around it to contain it,” said MacEwen.

He added the smoke from the fire could blow into populated areas, causing some health risks.

“The smoke can cause health issues, road issues. They might have to close some roads, especially in the morning when the smoke settles; we’ll have to see. People in Miami probably need to keep their windows closed,” said MacEwen.

Officials said this is the first big fire of the dry season, which runs from October to May.

“It’s extremely dry everywhere,” said MacEwen.

At around 10 p.m., an orange hue could be seen in the distance as the fire kept burning.

Officials advise those who live near the woods to be careful.

“If you’re operating UTVs or ATVs, or you’re having a barbecue, it’s so dry. If you’re having a small recreational fire in your yard, be ready to put it out. Be careful. I wouldn’t recommend having a fire,” said MacEwen.

Crews will remain in the area to continue fighting the blaze. Police will continue blocking nearby roads

Authorities have not reported any injuries.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.