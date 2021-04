SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A small grass fire sparked huge flames in South Miami-Dade.

About six acres of trees were burned along Southwest 360th Street and 203rd Avenue, Tuesday evening.

At last check, the Florida Forest Service said the fire was roughly 65% contained.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.