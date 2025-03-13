SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grass fire that broke out in South Miami-Dade has burned 330 acres and is now 90% contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded just before 2:30 p.m. to battle the blaze near SW 117th Avenue and 344th Street.

The area is non-residential just west of Turkey Point. It is not threatening any structures.

The fire began on Wednesday morning but was 90% contained at one point, before flaring up again on Thursday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., the Florida Fire Service said the fire is 90% contained again.

Air Rescue South is assisting the Florida Forest Service by conducting water drops to control the fire.

Authorities have not reported any injuries.

