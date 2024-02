SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grass fire that broke out in South Miami-Dade burned over two dozen acres of land.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Southwest 197th Avenue and 321st Street, Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy smoke and flames spread across about 30 acres of land as crews worked to put out the flames.

No one was hurt.

