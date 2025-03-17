SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews continued their fight against a grass fire on Monday that has been burning in South Miami-Dade for several days.

The flames, which ignited on Wednesday near Southwest 344th Street and 117th Avenue, has burned at least 850 acres, officials said.

Fire crews have been using water from a nearby river to dump it on top of the flames.

Forestry officials said the fire is now 90% contained.

