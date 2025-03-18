SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grass fire that has been burning for nearly a week in South Miami-Dade has grown near Monroe County as the dry season continues in South Florida.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Sheriff’s Office, Florida Forest Service, Florida Highway Patrol, and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office units responded to the ongoing fire near the 40800 block and Card Sound Road.

7Skyforce hovered over the fire capturing the heavy smoke around the grassy area and over Card Sound Road. Some of the flames appeared to be encroaching near the road.

Several MDFR units were seen battling the flames.

Multiple helicopters. including one from Florida Forest Service, were seen dumping buckets of water onto the fire.

Officials said they are shutting down traffic on Card Sound Road and US-1 in both directions as they get the flames under control.

A line of traffic was seen on the shut down roadway. Drivers are being told to turn around.

No injuries have been reported. Officials said there are no threats to nearby structures.

At last check, the fire has burned 1,300 acres and is 90% contained.

Officials are advising people with respiratory conditions to limit their exposure to smoke.

