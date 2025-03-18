SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grass fire that has been burning for nearly a week in South Miami-Dade has grown near Monroe County as the dry season continues in South Florida.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Sheriff’s Office, Florida Forest Service, Florida Highway Patrol, and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office units responded to the ongoing fire near the 40800 block and Card Sound Road.

Fire officials said the fire lost containment and grew as the dry conditions and gusty winds worked in its favor.

7Skyforce hovered over the fire capturing the heavy smoke around the grassy area and over Card Sound Road. Some of the flames appeared to be encroaching near the road.

Several MDFR units were seen battling the flames.

Multiple helicopters. including one from Florida Forest Service, were seen dumping buckets of water onto the fire.

Officials said they are shutting down traffic on Card Sound Road in both directions as they get the flames under control.

US-1 was shut down for hours but has since slowly reopened.

As of 10 p.m., traffic cameras show southbound traffic is moving slowly on US-1 marker mile 116 while northbound traffic is moving fast.

A line of traffic was seen on the shut down roadway. Drivers are being told to turn around.

One of those drivers was in awe with the field of flames.

“It looks devastating. It looked really hot and pretty scary, actually,” said Tony Watkins. “We saw a lot of these power company guide trucks out here right now, and they’re all lined up down the road here, and it’s backed up, I understand, it’s backed up for miles.”

“We came here on Monday, and we saw the smoke, and we’re like, ‘OK, that’s kind of weird.’ And now, you know what, it’s traveled. I just feel bad. I just hope it’s all, nobody gets hurt,” said Diane.

Diane and her husband left their vacation condo Tuesday morning to go to Fort Lauderdale for the day. On their return home, they were stuck in traffic because of the flames.

“It’s kind of weird, like it’s almost like you’re stranded, but…” she said.

“Not much you can do,” said her husband.

Other drivers posted videos on social media of the scary sight as the flames reach the road and helicopters flew overhead.

No injuries have been reported. Officials said there are no threats to nearby structures.

At last check, the fire has burned 3,600 acres and is 20% contained.

Officials are advising people with respiratory conditions to limit their exposure to smoke.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.