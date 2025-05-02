SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grass fire has sparked in South Miami-Dade, officials said.

According to the Florida Forest Service, the blaze broke out in the area of Southwest 129th Avenue and 268th Street, Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials arrived at the scene and began battling the flames.

As of 7:00 a.m., Friday, the fire has burned four acres and is 90% contained, officials said.

