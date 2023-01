SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled a grass fire in Southwest Miami-Dade, Monday.

Just before 4 p.m., the blaze broke out in a field near Marlin Road and the busway.

Gas tanks in the area also brought out a hazmat team, but they did not end up being a problem.

The grassfire was 95% contained Tuesday morning.

