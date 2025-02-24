NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - At 85 and 86 respectively, Scott Penly and Myles Klein are proving that age is no barrier to achieving martial arts mastery.

“Well, it’s pure enjoyment,” said Klein.

“And it just becomes a joy to be here and time passes and it’s hard to believe I’m in my 16th year of doing this,” said Penly.

We first encountered this dynamic duo a decade ago when they were just purple belts. Fast forward to present day, thanks to the Valente Brothers training, the octogenarians have earned their black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

“It ended up being the best thing personally that I’ve ever done for myself,” said Penly.

“[It’s] very special. Never, never thought I’d get there, of course, and then all of a sudden you keep, you keep at it [and] it happens,” said Klein.

Given that Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is one of the most physically demanding martial arts, the achievement of these two men, at their age, is even more impressive.

“I think it’s very inspirational,” said Gui Valente. “The fact that both Myles and Scott received their black belts after having joined Jiu-Jitsu at an age that most think it’s too late. They proved everyone wrong.”

No matter their birthdate, these black belts and great grandfathers like Scott are not to be underestimated.

“They come in here every day. They have youthful minds. They work hard and it’s easy for them,” said Donald Simon.

“Black belts for Scott and Myles really represent one of our greatest accomplishments as Jiu-Jitsu teachers,” said Pedro Valente.

Despite their ages, Scott and Miles have no plans to slow down anytime soon.

“As long as I can get to the studio, learning new things every session,” said Klein.

“As long as I’m physically able to be here, I’ll be here and because it’s a home away from home,” said Penly. “I hope in ten years we’re talking again.”

