MIAMI (WSVN) - The spirit of giving was recognized with a big event in Miami.

The United Way of Miami awarded the Tocqueville Award to the Grant family, honoring their commitment to service, volunteerism and charitable giving. Dozens were on hand Thursday night to celebrate the honor with them.

The Grants began their association with the United Way of Miami in the 1990s. Over the years, it has grown, and it involves the entire family.

“I always try to give back. I’ve had strong mentors in my life that always had the commitment to make our communities better,” said Gerald C. Grant Jr. “I’m just trying to carry on their legacy, and as a result, we get all of our families involved, and we’re trying to be the example for the next generation.”

WSVN owner and Sunbeam Television CEO Andy Ansin co-presented this year’s award.

“Our family’s commitment to United Way has continued because United Way is a very important organization in town,” said Ansin. “It’s really the one that can get the most out of organizations and have them work together, have them work collaboratively. There’s so many organizations in town now, each of them doing their own thing, but United Way is there and is able to help direct them, help give them guidance and also to get them to work together.”

The annual reception brought together hundreds of South Florida’s most generous philanthropists, who not only contribute money, but also their time and leadership to make the South Florida community a better place to live.

