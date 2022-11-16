MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman who was accused of kidnapping her grandson is behind bars.

Lilliam Morales appeared in a Miami-Dade bond court, Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said she and her son, Jorge Morales, kidnapped her grandson, Jojo.

They were taken into custody in Canada in October.

Officials say Jorge might still be in Maine after Canadian officials extradited him there for U.S. custody.

The 6-year-old reunited with his family in Miami on Nov. 2 after he was safely found in Canada.

