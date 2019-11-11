Grandmother shot in bed through Miami apartment window speaks out

MIAMI (WSVN) - A grandmother who was hospitalized after getting shot in the arm through her apartment window while sleeping with her grandchildren is speaking out about the ordeal.

She said that she’s grateful that the bullets didn’t hit any of her grandchildren.

Despite excruciating pain, Debra Zepeda appeared to be in good spirits as she awaited another surgery Monday after being hit in the arm by a stray bullet over the weekend.

“I woke up to my grandmother screaming,” Zepeda’s 11-year-old grandson Christian Abalos said.

Abalos was sleeping next to his grandmother early Saturday morning in the family’s Overtown apartment near Northwest Fourth Avenue and 16th Terrace. He said her arm was wrapped tightly around him as they slept.

“She always hugs me,” Christian said. “That bullet could’ve gone right here.”

“My arm saved my boy,” Zepeda added in Spanish as she showed 7News her injuries over FaceTime from her hospital bed at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Her right arm was swollen from the bullet going straight through it. Her fingers were swollen as well, and she couldn’t move three of them.

As police investigate the shooting, Zepeda is eager to get back home to her family.

She said she thanks God the stray bullets didn’t take her grandchild.

Zepedas said she hopes she’ll be discharged and back home with her grandchildren by Wednesday.

