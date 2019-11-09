Grandmother shot in arm after bullets pierce through Miami apartment

MIAMI (WSVN) - Bullets pierced through an apartment unit in Miami and struck a woman while she was sleeping with her grandchildren, sending her to the hospital, police said.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest 16th Terrace and Fourth Avenue, just after 4:15 a.m., Saturday.

Speaking through a translator, the victim’s daughter, Eladis Abalos, said she rushed home as soon as she learned of the shooting.

“I was at work. They called from my house. One to two bullets entered the window where my mom sleeps, and they shot her arm,” she said.

Paramedics transported the woman to Ryder Trauma Center for treatment. She is expected to be OK.

Abalos said this is the first time something like this has happened to her family since they moved into their complex.

“We have lived here for two years. We don’t know anything. We don’t have any problems with anyone,” she said.

The shooter remains at large.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

