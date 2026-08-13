FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - The grieving grandmother of a 5-year-old girl who authorities said was accidentally shot by her 4-year-old brother inside their Florida City home is speaking out following the arrest of the children’s mother.

Laticha Ellison wiped away tears as she talked to 7News on Thursday morning about the tragedy that claimed the life of her granddaughter Ja’nova Parks.

“I miss her so much, I miss her so much, and I wish I could’ve saved my granddaughter,” she said. “It was the worst day of my life.”

Ellison is still learning to cope with the devastating loss.

“Ja’nova was sassy. She was very intelligent to be 5 years old,” she said. “Ja’nova got hold of a conversation with an adult that would blow your mind. Ja’nova knew the Bible.”

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Parks was accidentally shot in the torso by her 4-year-old brother on June 10 inside their residence, located along Northwest First Court, near 14th Street.

Investigators said the children’s mother, 32-year-old Ashley Hosendove, was asleep when Parks and her brother got ahold of her gun in the closet.

Parks was airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“He just says that his sister is in heaven,” said Ellison.

The arrest report states Hosendove knew since the year prior that the gun’s safety wasn’t working, and she also knew that her son had an interest in the firearm, as he discovered it in her purse the week before.

“Never heard of it before, he never knew that she had a gun,” said Ellison. “Your home is supposed to be the safest place for kids. No matter how you need to protect yourself, [a gun] should not be [within] reach for children. Children shouldn’t even know that a weapon is in the household.”

Deputies seemed to agree. Hosendove was placed under arrest on Wednesday.

Monday morning, she stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer to face charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and culpable negligence of a firearm within easy access of a minor.

“It’s tragic, because the gun was not secured properly, even though it was in her fanny pack,” said Glazer.

Ellison’s, the children’s paternal grandmother, said her feelings are all over the place after this arrest, but she will continue to be the voice for her granddaughter.

“It’s not justice, because we all lose,” she said.

Parks’ brother is in the care of his maternal grandparents.

Hosendove is being held without bond.

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