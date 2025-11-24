(WSVN) - The grandmother of the Florida-born cheerleader who tragically lost her life at sea is sharing new details about what the FBI told the family about her granddaughter’s death.

Barbara Kepner told ABC’s Good Morning America that 18-year-old Anna Kepner‘s cause of death was asphyxiation.

“The FBI contacted my son and family and told us her cause of death. Her cause of death was asphyxiation. They said when they took her body to the medical examiner’s office, it was in perfect condition,” said Barbara.

Anna was found dead aboard a carnival cruise ship earlier this month. Sources say she died of asphyxiation caused by an arm across her neck.

Her body was removed from the ship after it docked in Port Miami, prompting an FBI investigation.

Last week, a judge revealed that Anna’s 16-year-old step brother, who shared a cabin with her and another sibling, is considered a suspect in the case.

A court filing in an unrelated family court matter noted the step brother could face charges.

As of Sunday evening, no charges had been filed.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

You can watch the full interview during Monday’s “Good Morning America” at 7 a.m. on ABC Miami, Channel 18.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.