SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grandmother accused of kidnapping her six-year-old grandson from his Southwest Miami-Dade home has taken a plea deal.

Prosecutors have agreed to drop the charges against Lilliam Morales, and she will serve 10 years of probation.

The incident unfolded in 2022 when the father and grandmother failed to return 6-year-old Jojo Morales to his mother, as stipulated in their custody agreement.

Instead, they fled to Canada, triggering a nationwide search.

After three months, Jojo and his mother were safely reunited.

