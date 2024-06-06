MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida grandfather sacrificed his own life to protect his granddaughter after, police said, she heard a burglar enter her home.

Miami Police received a call on Thursday, at around 8:30 a.m., about a person who was shot at the Little Havana apartment located at 753 SW 5th St.

“Our officers arrive and find a man approximately 60 years of age who was indeed shot,” said City of Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

According to police, the victim’s granddaughter was alone at the apartment when she heard someone come inside.

“There was a young lady inside of the apartment by herself,” Vega said.

She then reached out to her mother about the possible intruder.

“She hears that someone was inside the apartment, so she reaches out to her mother, and tells her, ‘Mom, I think there’s someone in here.'”

The girl’s mother then called the girl’s grandfather who lived just a few houses away.

When the grandfather arrived at the apartment, police said, he saw the intruder, got into an altercation and then the suspect shot him one time.

“He runs over, goes into the apartment, meets eye-to-eye with the offender,” Vega said. “They get into a scuffle, and the offender shoots at grandpa one time.”

Police said the grandfather was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect fled the scene and remains on the loose.

Investigators blocked of parts of Southwest Fifth Street Thursday afternoon as they continue their investigation.

7News cameras captured loved ones at the home distraught as they try to piece together what happened.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.